A company says it will offer curbside recycling services to Kerr County residents starting April 14, if they sign up to receive the service online.
Recyclops offers the basic service for $12 per month, according to its website. This service includes pick up of plastic, aluminum, paper and cardboard every other week. Adding glass bumps up the cost to $19 per month, and annual subscriptions are available of $144 and $228 per year, according to the site at recyclops.com/locations/texas/kerr/.
The company uses a “unique model that uses a tech-driven, smart-routing app and local drivers,” according to a company press release.
The recycling service sign-up page is at recyclops.com/signup/new-customer-pre-signup/.
Recyclops representative Dennis Wise offered a March 8 presentation to the Kerr County Commissioners Court and fielded questions that day.
“This is a good opportunity,” Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said after hearing the presentation. “I’m going to endorse you, conceptually. I want to see how you perform, but I think it’s a great idea.”
