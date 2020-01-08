You’ve made your New Year’s resolutions to be better physically and mentally, but meeting those goals can be a challenge.
In fact, a study by the University of Scranton in 2018, found that about 80% of Americans make New Year’s resolutions, but only 8% are successful in achieving them.
If you’ve made resolutions to be focused on mental and physical wellness, you’re not alone because millions of Americans say that’s their goal too. Here in Kerr County, we offer multiple avenues and tips for how you can dominate your New Year’s resolutions.
Reading More in The New Decade
In the mental wellness category, we have the long term goal of wanting to read more. One of the main new year’s resolutions is to read more in the new year. According to the Pew Research Center, a study was done in 2018 that found 24% of American adults say they have not read a book, whether in print, or electronic, or audibly in the past year. Here in Kerrville we have many resources for you to read more in the new year, including the EntertainMart, Wolfmueller’s books, and the Butt-Holdsworth Public Library, where Library Director Laura Bechtel gave us a few tips for achieving your reading goals in the new year.
No. 1: Set a goal, but make it a reasonable goal. If you know you do not have time to read two hours a day, do not make that your goal. Instead aim for a smaller, more manageable goal.
No. 2: If you are not sure what to read, find a book challenge. There are many book challenges all over the Internet, and they help you branch out from what you normally read.
No. 3: Read whatever interests you.
Read what you want and do not necessarily listen to what the new big book is or what everyone else is reading.
No. 4: If you do not like what you are reading, put it down.
No. 5: Get yourself a library card from the Butt-Holdsworth Public Library and the librarians there will help you find what you are looking for to read in the new year.
Dive into Self-Care for Health and Wellness This Decade
In the physical wellness category, self care has made a strong impact in the past few years with the millennials promoting the importance of self care as a way to maintain good health. Just in 2018 alone, 95% of Americans say healthy habits arise from self care. This is also particularly pervasive among millenials, who prefer self care over traditional medical options. In fact, 93% of millennials said self care was very important to them.
If you want to get a jump start on self-care for physical wellness resolutions, the Humbling Bloom Aerial Yoga Studio is the perfect place. Founded by Stephanie Stewart, Humbling Bloom has it all: aerial yoga, floor yoga, kids yoga, as well as massage therapy, Ayurvedictherapy, and vibrational sound therapy as well. The ladies of humbling bloom provided four tips for staying well in the new year.
From founder Stephanie Stewart: Do it all in baby steps. It’s not something to fully immerse yourself in, and then vere back because you are overwhelmed. Allow yourself to feel comfortable with where you are, who you are, and understand your grounding in that aspect.
From Aerial Yoga Teacher and also kids yoga teacher Kathryn Dover: Go into it with positive thoughts instead of negative. Instead of thinking, “I have to get to a certain weight or a certain size”, love yourself through the process and make the goal health and not a size. There’s no label or size on anything, so if you don’t think you’re someone who does yoga, throw that away and try it anyways.
From Vibrational Sound Therapist Elaine McMurry: Get a jumpstart on self care, because you’re worth it. We’ve been really busy with the holidays, and we get so caught up with we need to be here or we’ve got to do that, and we put ourselves on the back burner. So many people want to jumpstart their new year and give themselves more attention for what they need. Dedicating that time for self-care, the results are enormous.
From Ayurvedic Health Practitioner Peggy Seacres: Sip hot water a few times a day. We’ve just come out of a season with high carb diets and less outdoor activity because of the winter season. By sipping hot water a few times a day, it helps hydrate the colon, keeps the peristalsis working properly, and helps eliminate some accumulation of toxins from our high carb diet.
