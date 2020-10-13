Voters across Texas, including here in Kerrville, can begin casting their ballots today as early voting begins for the 2020 General Election. Early voting will run through Oct. 30.
Couched inside a highly contentious presidential race are several local races, which were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, including spots on the Kerrville and Ingram city councils and the Kerrville mayor.
There’s an unusual write-in campaign being mounted by school teacher Konrad Wert against Kerr County Commissioner Harley David Belew, who represents the county’s first precinct. In another county-level race, Republican Larry Leitha faces longshot Libertarian candidate Warren Funk for Kerr County Sheriff.
Of course, this election has major national implications as President Donald Trump seeks a second term in the White House, but is facing a battle against former Vice President Joe Biden, who is polling well in Texas — a state that hasn’t voted for a Democrat since 1976.
Anyone who’s opened their mailbox in recent days and has seen the sleek mailers can see there’s a lot of money being poured into the congressional contest between incumbent Chip Roy and Wendy Davis. In a race this close, Davis could well unseat Roy from the 21st District of Texas, which has long been dominated by the GOP.
Incumbent Republican Dawn Buckingham faces off against Democrat Clayton Tucker in the local state senate race. In the local state house race, incumbent Republican Andrew Murr defends his seat against Democratic challenger Joe Herrera.
Local voters also will get to choose whether Republican Lani Popp, Democrat Rebecca Bell-Metereau, or Libertarian Stephanie Berlin represents them on the state board of education for District 5.
Voters in Precinct 2 will have an opportunity to decide whether business owners have an easier time selling and making alcoholic beverages. After years of efforts, proponents of relaxing county-level alcohol restrictions managed to get enough signatures on a petition to put the matter to a vote. As it stands now, people in Center Point and other unincorporated portions of Precinct 2 can’t sell beer stronger than 5% or liquor without going through costly legal hoops, among other restrictions. No cash bars are allowed even at the county’s own events center along Texas 27, which officials have said limits the ability of the facility to generate income to help cover its operations.
Also on the ballot for some will be trustees for the Hunt and Medina Independent School Districts. A new tax rate at Medina ISD also is up for voter approval.
Other races include four places on the Texas Supreme Court and three spots on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.
Candidates also will vie for a seat on the state railroad commission.
For more information about voting and other matters on the ballot, visit www.co.kerr.tx.us/elections, contact the county elections office at 830-792-2242, or visit Suite 124 in the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main St.
VOTING LOCATIONS
Kerr County voters can cast the ballots for their candidates of choice in the General Election, the City of Kerrville Election, the City of Ingram Election and the Precinct #2 Special Election at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27 in Kerrville, or at the Ingram Independent School District Business Building Boardroom, 510 College Street, Ingram.
Early voting at those locations will be possible from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, through Friday, Oct. 16, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.
A second week of early, in-person voting will feature slightly expanded hours, running from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
A third week of early voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30. No voting will be conducted on Sundays, Oct. 11, Oct. 18 and Oct. 25.
