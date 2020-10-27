First, thank you to The Kerrville Daily Times Editorial Board for allowing me to respond to Aaron Yate’s special opinion article from Oct. 22.
According to the KDT,I am being allowed to state another interpretation of the City Charter in answer to the opinion posited by Aaron concerning non-partisan elections.
Personal attacks aside, Mr. Yates seems to take the position that it is somehow illegal or unethical in a non-partisan election to identify as a Republican or a Democrat or with any other party affiliation.
That is not the correct interpretation of the Charter. The City Charter provides the framework for how our local government is to be ordered and administered.
The Charter describes our local government as a home rule, council-manager form of government. It also defines the qualifications, terms, and powers and duties of municipal elected officials.
In Section 2.01 it states “The members of the Council shall be elected from the City of Kerrville at large in a manner prescribed elsewhere in this Charter without party or partisan mark or designation…”
This means that our city is not divided into voting precincts, neither are the candidates for city office required to designate a party affiliation, necessitating a party primary as some cities elect to do.
That being said, nowhere in the Charter does it prohibit a candidate from identifying personally as a Republican or Democrat or any other party, any more than it prohibits a candidate from identifying as a Methodist or Baptist, male or female, Rotarian or Elk, engineer or artist, preacher or plumber.
I agree with Aaron that a party affiliation is just “one more data point in a larger set of information that informs a vote…” When I ran for re-election as mayor, my website gave my educational and professional history, along with a listing of organizations to which I belonged which included the Republican Women of Kerr County. A question never arose about the issue.
At the time, my opponent, Bill Blackburn, clearly stated on his website that he was a Democrat, and his facebook page stated that had never been a Republican. In fact Mayor Blackburn did vote in the Democratic primary in March of this year and again in the run-off elections in July. That is his right, and he has never denied his affiliation.
David Barker voted in the Republican primary, is an associate member of the Republican Women of Kerr County, and has, as Aaron stated, attended a number of Republican events. Both have a right to their beliefs. Both have issues to discuss beyond their party affiliations. I am also puzzled by Mr. Yates’ description of a partisan affiliation as a “shortcut” which he said should not be allowed.
A shortcut to what, Aaron?
Furthermore, I disagree with Aaron’s notion that national issues are different from local issues in that they do not include issues such as street repair, attracting employers, building parks, or civility.
Really?
I seem to recall Congressional discussions involving all of those issues. President Obama campaigned to fund infrastructure (road and bridge repair), national candidates have had many discussions involving trade with China, OPEC, and other trade or “employer” issues involving loss of jobs, as well as discussions concerning the operation and maintenance of national “parks”.
As to Aaron’s comment concerning “civility”, although I am personally offended and disagree with his remarks falsely labeling my council deliberations as “divisive”, I believe we have all witnessed Congressional hearings on everything from the budget to the nomination of Supreme Court Justices that have posed differing views, to say the least.
So, you see, the two governing bodies actually do have a number of elements in common, and I, as a “staunch Republican” (as Aaron describes me) do look at the whole picture, even in local elections, as I believe we all have a right and a responsibility to do.
Bonnie White, Kerrville
Former Mayor of Kerrville
