One person was killed Tuesday morning when the driver of a Toyota minivan fell asleep just outside of Comfort, plunging down an embankment from Interstate 10 onto Cypress Creek Road.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said the minivan was heading east to San Antonio from El Paso when the crash happened at about 9:15 a.m.
The minivan crossed into the center median and plunged down the center embankment onto Cypress Creek Road, troopers said.
The minivan struck an overpass column, sliding up part of the embankment and then slid back down to come to rest on the side of the road. A male, who was sitting in the second row of the van, was ejected and was dead at the scene when troopers arrived. Two female passengers were extricated from the van and both were taken by helicopter to hospitals in San Antonio. Both were in critical condition.
The driver was taken by ambulance to Peterson Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown.
