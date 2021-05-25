It won’t be known whether Kerr County property owners will be eligible for individual disaster assistance related to winter storm damage until after June 20, a county official said.
“I guess there’s been other counties and municipalities that are having a hard time getting all their data together, but ours is done; we’ve submitted all of ours, and so we’re just waiting," said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas during Monday’s meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners Court.
Winter Storm Uri destroyed three properties, caused major damage to 178 and minor damage to 122, Thomas said. The storm affected 264 more property owners to a lesser extent but enough to warrant potential reimbursement, according to information he provided to the court. A total of 567 Kerr County property owners submitted damage surveys, he said.
By comparison, Bandera County residents submitted 716 surveys, Gillespie residents submitted 815, and people from Kendall County submitted 950, he said.
Thomas encourages residents to complete the surveys, which can be found at https://arcg.is/uOrOb. It doesn’t matter if the repairs have already been done; people are still advised to complete the surveys, according to an April 29 press release from the county.
“For those reporting storm damages, be sure to include photographic evidence no matter if the destruction seems insignificant or extensive,” reads the release. “Those who previously filled out the survey and who experienced major damage or total loss from the storm, and who did not include photos as evidence of the property loss, as asked to resubmit with photos. Anyone with further questions may reach out to Thomas directly at 830-315-2430 during regular business hours.”
