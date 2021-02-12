KERRVILLE, TX: Due to weather concerns, the following weekend events have been canceled:
Friday
Baseball @ McMurry
Men's Basketball @ Colorado College
Women's Basketball @ Colorado College
Saturday
Baseball DH @ McMurry
Men's Tennis @ McMurry
Women's Tennis @ McMurry
Men's Basketball @ Colorado College
Women's Basketball @ Colorado College
Softball DH vs. Louisiana College
Sunday
Men's Soccer (scrimmage) vs. Our Lady of the Lake
The Women's Volleyball games against Colorado College set to take place on Friday (February 12th) and Saturday (February 13th) will continue as scheduled and will be viewable via Livestream.
You can watch Schreiner Athletics on link below.
