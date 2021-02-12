KERRVILLE, TX: Due to weather concerns, the following weekend events have been canceled:

Friday

Baseball @ McMurry 

Men's Basketball @ Colorado College

Women's Basketball @ Colorado College 

Saturday

Baseball DH @ McMurry 

Men's Tennis @ McMurry 

Women's Tennis @ McMurry 

Men's Basketball @ Colorado College

Women's Basketball @ Colorado College 

Softball DH vs. Louisiana College 

Sunday

Men's Soccer (scrimmage) vs. Our Lady of the Lake 

The Women's Volleyball games against Colorado College set to take place on Friday (February 12th) and Saturday (February 13th) will continue as scheduled and will be viewable via Livestream.

You can watch Schreiner Athletics on link below.

https://collegetvticket.com/portal/schreiner

