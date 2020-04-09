Paxton and Brody McRae were prepared to have a low-key birthday on Wednesday.
After all, the twin boys were turning 10 during the coronavirus pandemic. So, they seemed to be content to hang out with their parents, Emily and Chastan McRae, of Kerrville, and their two French bulldogs.
However, their friends and family had different ideas. So, at 2 p.m., with the boys sitting under the shade of the trees in their front yard, they were startled by a racket. Not a clatter — a siren. And down Lois Street came a caravan of vehicles led by the Kerrville Police Department and the Kerrville Fire Department.
After all, it’s not every day that twin boys, who attend Tally Elementary School, complete their first decade of life, and no one in this parade was going to let them forget it.
One of the organizers of this parade was Kerrville City Councilwoman Kim Clarkson, who said in an email that everyone wanted something fun after being housebound for so long. And, so a long line of cars, trucks and SUVs paraded down Lois Street with friends, classmates and others yelling happy birthday, throwing candy and water balloons at the two semi-stunned boys.
“Why is it such a big deal?” asked Brody, while reveling in the wave of happy birthdays.
Even with social distancing in place, the two boys ran out to give one family member a hug. They probably would have given more as the appreciation began to build and swell for the two boys.
By the end, as patrol vehicles from the Kerr County Sheriff and the Department of Public Safety rolled by, there were broad smiles across the faces of both boys.
This was a very happy birthday indeed.
