I read today the Donald Trump was aware of how deadly the coronavirus was in February of this year. I believe his actions in preparing our country for the rampage of this virus is a dereliction of duty to the highest degree.
If these actions don’t convince everyone to vote him out of office then nothing will.
Could he be charged with manslaughter when he is no longer in the White House?
Ken Ruark, Ingram
