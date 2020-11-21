More than 4,000 locations will now offer a curbside drop-off option for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child.
Volunteers are collecting shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, which continues through Monday, Nov. 23.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys — to children worldwide for more than two decades. This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions, according to a spokesman for the program.
“There’s still time for individuals, families and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts,” the Samaritan’s Purse spokesman said in a press release. “The project partners will churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need.”
In the midst of the pandemic, the needs are greater than ever, said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse.
“Children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” Graham said. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
HILL COUNTRY DROP-OFF LOCATIONS
• Hunt Baptist Church, 112 Church Lane, Hunt. Hours are 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21; 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22; and 8-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
• First Baptist Church, Fredericksburg, 1407 E. Main St., Fredericksburg. Hours are 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21; 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, Nov. 22; and 8-10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
• White Rock Christian Fellowship, 473 Old San Antonio Highway, Bandera. Hours are 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 21; 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22; and 9 a.m.-noon Monday, Nov. 23.
• St. John Lutheran Church, 315 Rosewood Ave., Boerne. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21; 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22; and 8-10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
• Frio Canyon Baptist Church, 919 U.S. 83, Leakey. Hours are 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21; 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Nov. 22; and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
LEARN MORE
For information on how to pack a shoebox, to find a drop-off location near you, to build a shoebox online or for other tips and details, visit www.samaritanspurse.org.
