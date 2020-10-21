A 23-year-old Kerrville man was jailed on suspicion of driving while intoxicated for the second time and possessing crack and weed.
About 11:09 p.m. Oct. 16, a KPD officer saw a speeding vehicle and stopped it in a parking lot in the 700 block of Junction Highway, according to KPD spokesman Jonathan Lamb.
Observing that the driver, Osbaldo Ortega, exhibited symptoms of intoxication, the officer administered a sobriety test, which Ortega failed, according to Lamb. The officer arrested Ortega and searched the man prior to transport.
“The officer located what appeared to be crack cocaine on Ortega's person,” state Sgt. Lamb in an email. “The substance was tested and it showed a presumptive positive reaction for the presence of cocaine. Ortega's vehicle was searched and the officer located over one ounce of marijuana inside the vehicle.”
Ortego’s blood was drawn at the hospital prior to being booked at the jail, Lamb said.
The officer recommended Ortega be prosecuted on a felony — possession of cocaine — and two misdemeanors: DWI and possession of marijuana. The DWI charge would be slightly enhanced due to the fact that Ortega has been convicted of DWI once before.
Ortega was convicted in 2017 of failing to stop after causing a crash that damaged a fence, a misdemeanor. He also was convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession the same year, according to court records.
He was released from jail Oct. 17 on bonds totaling $19,000, according to jail records.
