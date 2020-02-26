SAN ANTONIO— Presleigh Way couldn’t remember what exactly raced through her mind with 1:16 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Tivy senior point guard just knew she had to make something happen.
The Wagner girls had pushed the Lady Antlers to the brink, whittling what was once a 14-point Tivy lead down to 3 with less than two minutes remaining. Way didn’t want her basketball career to end just yet, so she made something happen. She sped through the lane, collected senior Julia Becker’s missed shot attempt, absorbed contact from a Wagner defender and flicked the ball toward the backboard before plummeting to the court.
The ball went through the net and the official called the foul. Her senior teammate Audrey Robertson sprinted toward her, beaming as she clutched Way’s hands.
“Atta baby!” Robertson hollered.
Way buried the ensuing free throw. Her traditional 3-point play was ultimately the dagger in Tivy’s 63-54 wire-to-wire win over Wagner on Tuesday Northside Sports Gym in the regional quarterfinals.
It also encapsulated the last three years of Tivy girls basketball. The Lady Antlers (31-5) have now won 99 games in that span. They simply know when it’s time to make plays, and then go make them. Tuesday’s game was no exception.
“They know how to not quit,” Tivy coach Christy Dill said. “They know how to face adversity and keep going.”
It was that same resiliency that allowed them to defeat the Thunderbirds (22-10) for the third time this season. Robertson gave another gutsy performance, registering a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds despite constantly drawing double teams. For the third straight playoff game, Becker was phenomenal, contributing 19 points, five assists and six rebounds (She’s averaging 17 points per game in three postseason contests) and Way added 11 points and four steals.
Most importantly, The Lady Antlers delivered from the foul line, hitting 22 of their 27 free throw attempts (81 percent) to advance to the regional semifinals for the third straight season. They will play Corpus Christy Veterans Memorial on Friday at San Antonio’s Northside Sports Gym.
“I couldn’t be prouder of these girls,” Dill said. “(Wagner’s) a good team. They are quick. They have strength inside. They have some good outside shooters. That’s a great team; that’s a well-coached team. It’s hard to beat them once, let alone three times. When you play someone that many times. You get really familiar with them and you can kind of pick them a part.”
That’s exactly what the Lady Antlers did in the first quarter. In their last meeting with Wagner, a 66-55 Tivy victory, they harassed the Thunderbirds with their trapping zone. They used that same defense to force three turnovers in the first minute and build a 16-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Antlers continued attacking in the second quarter. Robertson dished an assist to Ashlee Zirkel. Robertson split a double team and finished at the rim. She then threaded a pass to Ashlynn Way to extend Tivy’s lead to 22-9. That’s when Wagner’s coach Annissa Hastings requested a timeout.
But the game changed midway through the second quarter when Becker earned her second foul and had to sit on the bench for the remainder of the first half. Without Becker running the offense, the Lady Antlers struggled to handle Wagner’s pressure, allowing a 9-0 Wagner run that sliced their lead to 25-20. They entered halftime with a 29-22 advantage.
The Thunderbirds remained within striking distance throughout the second half, and even gave Tivy a scare late in the fourth quarter. Wagner center Talia Gardner grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a put-back to slice Tivy’s lead to 52-51. Becker, meanwhile, had recently received her fourth foul. For the first time this postseason, the Lady Antlers were in danger of losing.
“It sucked coming out (of the game) because of my fouls,” Julia Becker said. “It’s always tough because I still have to play aggressive, but be smart. … I’ve just got to do what I can when I’m in.”
But she played the final two minutes. And for the 99th time in three seasons, Becker and her teammates willed Tivy to a win.
First, Becker drained two free throws to give Tivy a 3-point lead. Then, Presleigh Way recorded her traditional 3-point play, and the Lady Antlers forced a Wagner travel on the next possession with 59 seconds left. Becker buried two more free throws to seal the game.
Trailing 59-52 with 30 seconds left, Wagner tried to summon one last rally. For a moment, it looked like the Lady Antlers were about to throw the ball out of bounds attempting to break Wagner’s full-court press. Zirkel, though, dove headfirst into Wagner’s bench, flicking the ball to Robertson before it grazed the line. Robertson promptly tossed an outlet to Presleigh Way, who scored an uncontested layup to punctuate the win.
Zirkel may only be a sophomore, but she illustrated in that moment she already understands her program’s culture.
The Lady Antlers always find ways to make winning plays. Losing is rarely an option.
“It’s pretty great to still be playing, especially when people didn’t believe in us like we believed in ourselves,” Becker said. “It’s pretty cool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.