Ingram's torrid start to the 2020 volleyball season has been noticed by coaches around the state and the Warriors are now ranked fourth in Texas' 3A class in the latest poll of those coaches.
The Warriors, who had won 13 consecutive matches, will get some rest this week with their only match coming on Friday, and that's a bit of good news for a weary team.
The Warriors are ranked behind No.1 Bushland, No. 2 Lexington and No. 3 Sabine in the Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball rankings. Ingram is the only team in Region IV ranked in the top five.
Ingram started the season in the top 10, rising to No. 6 a week ago but with a series of big wins against ranked opponents, including 4A Carrizo Springs and 2A Johnson City, the Warriors have moved up.
Bi-district and regional playoffs begin at the end of October, and the state finals are slated for Nov. 21 in Garland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.