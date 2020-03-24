Kerrville — Delbert Lee “Corky” Sullivan, 59, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born August 22, 1960 in San Bernardino, California to Charles Sullivan and Linda Liesmann.
Corky worked for Kerrville ISD for 23 years in the maintenance/ carpentry department.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Sullivan and stepbrother, Roger Liesmann Jr.
Corky is survived by his wife, Gina Sullivan; stepfather, Roger Liesmann; brother, Donald Sullivan and wife Cindy; sister, Debra Sullivan; stepsister, Scottie Miller; stepbrother, Eddie Liesmann; daughter Amber Vial; stepdaughters, Misty Rangel and Kayla Escobedo; 9 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Corky will be missed by many family members and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Frist Assembly of God, Kerrville.
Expressions of sympathy for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
