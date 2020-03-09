During the winter, Chris Russ raved about Coleson Abel’s maturation on the mound. The Tivy baseball coach believed that his junior left-handed pitcher had a chance to be special this season.
It’s still early in the season, but so far, Abel has been the dominant pitcher Russ thought he could be.
Last Tuesday, Abel struck out 14 batters in Tivy’s 6-0 win over McCollum. He followed that performance by striking out eight in three innings during
the Antlers’ 20-0 bludgeoning of Memorial on Monday.
Abel has now recorded 30 strikeouts in just 13.2 innings on the mound.
“The biggest difference between this year and last year is that he has gotten a lot stronger, so he is throwing a lot harder,” Russ said. “He has shown great command of his fastball. Last year, he really relied on his slider to get outs, but this season, he’s throwing both his slider and fastball for strikes”.
Abel also received plenty of run support against the Minutemen. The Antlers (9-3-2, 3-0 District 26-5A) drove in 10 runs in the first. They then added 10 more insurance runs in the third to enforce the mercy rule.
Travis White led Tivy at the plate, generating three hits in four at-bats with 4 RBI.
The Antlers hope to keep rolling when they host Kennedy on Thursday. They will also play in the Leander Tournament this weekend.
