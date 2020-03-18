The World War II history museum in Fredericksburg has closed temporarily due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Museum of the Pacific War, in a social media post late Tuesday, said the closure would last until the end of March, and the museum would consult various medical organizations to determine a precise reopening date.
“During this Closure, we will continue to share content via our website, social media, and YouTube channel to sustain the museum's mission to educate and inspire,” states the museum’s post.
The decision to close the museum temporarily was made with guidance from the CDC and other national state and local health authorities, said Mike Hagee, CEO of the Admiral Nimitz Foundation, which operates the museum.
“The Health and safety of staff, volunteers, the local community and visitors are our highest priorities,” Hagee said.
