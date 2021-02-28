Cloudy skies continue Monday with plenty of humidity and passing light to moderate showers.
Thunderstorm chances increase overnight tonight with a cold front tracking across the region.
Some of the storms could produce small hail and wind gusts to 50 mph.
HUMID SUNDAY, LIGHT SHOWERS CONTINUE
The clouds continue Sunday with periodic light to moderate showers.
Drizzle and fog will also be possible.
Highs warm into the middle and upper 70’s during the afternoon hours.
Areas of sunshine could occur during the day, especially west of Kerrville.
South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph.
A few severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon for areas across the Northern Hill Country towards Dallas and Fort Worth.
THUNDERSTORMS LATE SUNDAY NIGHT, COLDER
A cold front tracks across the area Sunday evening.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible along and ahead of the cold front.
After midnight, a strong disturbance approaches from the west.
This feature triggers an area of rain and thunderstorms between 2 a.m. and 6 a,m. Monday.
Small hail may accompany this disturbance and storms that develop within it.
Locally heavy downpours will be possible overnight along with occasional to frequent lightning.
Overnight lows fall into the 40’s behind a strong cold front.
MUCH COLDER MONDAY
Look for clouds to continue with a few showers in the forecast, mainly east of Kerrville.
Highs remain in the 40’s and lower 50’s.
North winds average 15 to 25 mph producing wind chills in the 20’s and 30’s.
CHILLY MONDAY NIGHT, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS
Chilly light showers are possible Monday night.
Lows drop into the middle 30’s.
North winds continue on the gusty side at 10 to 20 mph with wind chills in the 20’s.
SUNSHINE RETURNS TUESDAY AFTERNOON
Sunshine is expected by Tuesday afternoon with warmer daytime highs in the lower 60’s.
