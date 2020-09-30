Fair skies are expected across the Hill Country Wednesday night.
Weather models are having a hard time coming up with overnight low temperatures across the region.
Models range from 48 to 62 for an overnight low. Fun times!
Part of the issue revolves around wind speeds and potential cloud development towards daybreak.
For now, I will side with the cooler low temperature pattern in anticipation of clear skies and light winds.
Most locations end up with low temperatures between 50 and 55 degrees. Winds become calm overnight. A few areas may fall into the 40's again.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Thursday. Dry weather continues with daytime highs in the middle 80's. Winds return to the east-southeast at less than 10 mph. Humidity values drop to near 20 percent during the afternoon hours.
A weak cold front should switch winds to the Northeast late Thursday. Low temperatures drop into the lower and middle 50's. Light northeast winds are in the forecast overnight.
Sunny skies return Friday with highs in the upper 70's to lower 80's behind the weak frontal system. North winds become southeast at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.