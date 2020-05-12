It’s been 73 days since Audrey Robertson and Julia Becker played their final high school basketball game, but the two Tivy seniors are still receiving accolades for helping the Lady Antlers reach the Region IV championship for the third straight season.
Both Robertson and Becker made the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ all-state team. Robertson also received all-state honors from the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
“I’m very happy and proud of these two young ladies,” Tivy coach Christy Dill said. “They have put in a ton of work during their lifetime and their four years at Tivy. They have been great teammates and leaders for our program and a huge part of our success. I’m thrilled that all their effort and hard work has been recognized. I’m excited for them to be honored as some of the most elite players in the state. I’m very blessed to have been their coach.”
Both Robertson and Becker helped the Lady Antlers advance to the Class 5A state semifinals in 2018 and 2019. As seniors, Robertson averaged 16.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game, while Becker totaled 8.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 per contest and often defended the opposing teams’ best players.
Robertson will continue her basketball career at Lubbock Christian University. Her two older sisters, Olivia and Juliana, helped LCU capture the 2019 Div. II national championship.
