Rain chances are low across most of the Hill Country for the next seven days. Thunderstorms could move into the area from West Texas on Tuesday. This remains in question.
Low rain chances return Wednesday, followed by dry weather conditions and hot temperatures throughout the work week.
Daytime highs average 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year.
GUSTY WINDS AND HUMID
Humid weather persists across the Hill Country on Tuesday. Rain chances are not 0%, but most areas are expected to remain dry.
Low clouds start the day off with skies becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon.
Thunderstorms will erupt across West Texas and for areas west of Del Rio late Tuesday afternoon.
If storms develop, they could spread across the Hill Country on Tuesday evening and late Tuesday night. Most of the storms will weaken as they move to the east, so it is uncertain if storms will actually affect our area.
Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s.
South-southeast winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with gusts over 25 mph possible.
If storms develop, hail and gusty winds are possible near storms that pop up.
SULTRY TUESDAY NIGHT
Look for low clouds to redevelop during the late night and morning hours. Low temperatures fall into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts over 20 mph.
There is a low chance we could see storms across the region.
MORE HEAT AND HUMIDITY
Wednesday should be slightly drier with regard to humidity. Nonetheless, it remains hot and humid with highs in the lower to middle 90s.
South-southeast winds become gusty at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.
HOT AND DRY THROUGH FRIDAY
Thursday and Friday should be dry and hot. Highs top out in the lower 90s each day with lows in the 60s each night.
We might see isolated showers and storms Friday through Sunday.
