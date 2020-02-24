Memorial services for Wilma “Willi” Thompson will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea, with Chaplain Don Malinsky officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Thompson, IA. Bonnerup Funeral Service is handling the arrangements (www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com).
Wilma “Willi” Thompson passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. John’s – the Woodlands Nursing Home in Albert Lea, MN. She was 95 years old. Wilma F. Thompson was born on April 24, 1924 to parents Clemet and Anna (Flo) Fure in Winnebago County, Iowa. One of eleven children, she grew up in Kiester, Minnesota and attended high school in Rake, Iowa. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Thompson, IA.
Wilma was married to Donald Hauge and they divorced after 25 years. She was a waitress in Minneapolis for 32 years. On January 5, 1979, she married Donald Thompson. They enjoyed living in Kerrville, Texas where she was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Willi enjoyed playing golf, dancing, and traveling. Her favorite places to visit were Norway and Alaska. She was skilled at sewing and would make some of her own clothes. Willi was very fond of her nieces and nephews, never having children of her own.
She is survived by her stepdaughter, Annie Bryant of Lake Tahoe, CA; stepson, Dan (Sue) Thompson of Sioux Falls, SD; step grandson, Johnny Thompson of Wisconsin; step great-granddaughter, Mady Thompson; sister, Berdell Trytten; as well as many dear nieces and nephews.
Wilma is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Thompson; parents, Clement and Anna Fure; siblings, Odvin, Bernet, Sarah, Luvern, Josephine, Glen, Jenning, Percing, Kenneth, and twin brother, Wilmer; step grandson, Jesse Thompson.
