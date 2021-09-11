High pressure behind a cold front has brought us cooler temperatures at night and hot temperatures during the day.
Humidity levels begin to increase Sunday, and rain enters the forecast Monday and Tuesday.
COOL MORNING, HOT FINISH SATURDAY
Lows in the 50s were noted Friday morning, and a few locations may see that again early Saturday. It won’t take long for temperatures to climb into the lower 90s during the afternoon hours.
Low humidity values will maintain a dry heat atmosphere instead of a humid air mass on Saturday. No rainfall is expected Saturday.
South winds increase to 5 to 15 mph and, combined with low humidity values and hot temperatures, may create elevated fire dangers in the afternoon.
NOT QUITE AS COOL SATURDAY NIGHT
During the overnight hours Saturday, low stratus clouds return and so does the humidity. It will be warmer with lows between 60 and 65 degrees. It may actually warm up between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday morning when the clouds arrive.
Winds become southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
MORE HUMIDITY SUNDAY
Sunday will feature a mixture of clouds and sunshine with higher humidity. High temperatures warm to near 90 degrees.
We have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Sunday afternoon and evening.
CHANCE OF SHOWERS MONDAY
Monday’s forecast offers plenty of clouds with scattered showers and storms. Highs should remain in the middle to upper 80s with deep tropical moisture from a tropical system in place.
