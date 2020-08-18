The Kerrville Police Department has warned residents that unknown callers are posing as police and using the threat of arrest to try to scam people out of money.
“Recently, scammers have been calling local residents and identifying themselves as KPD investigators and threatening those called with arrests for missing non-existent court dates,” said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb in a Monday email.
Several Kerrville residents received the phone calls, but no one lost money, Lamb said.
“Each caller recognized it as a suspicious call, and when they said they were going to contact the PD directly, the imposter cursed at them and hung up,” Lamb said in an email.
Several Kerrville residents had reported scammers calling them and claiming they owed fines and penalties for missing court dates.
“The Kerrville Police Department will never call in an attempt to collect a fine or fee,” Lamb said in a press release. “Although we do occasionally reach out to citizens by phone, our officers and investigators will identify themselves and will never try to solicit money for any purpose.”
Anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be a KPD employee can call the police non-emergency number, 830-257-8181, to verify the caller’s identity.
“Remember, scammers have the ability to ‘spoof,’ or impersonate, local phone numbers and even have their numbers show up on caller ID as government agencies such as the IRS,” Lamb said in the release. “If you receive a call from anyone who claims to be a government official and threatens you in order to get you to send them money for any reason, hang up. It is a scam.”
One woman almost lost $13,000 in a similar scam earlier this year when someone impersonated a former sheriff’s office employee. The scammer used the former deputy’s real name and even was able to make it appear as if they were calling from the sheriff’s office. Devices can be purchased that allow callers to mimic various phone numbers, police have said.
Sgt. Eli Garcia of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office also as provided guidance about what to do when receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be with a law enforcement agency.
"If you receive any type of law enforcement call, ask for the officer’s/deputy’s name, agency and supervisor’s name,” Garcia said in February. “Contact the agency being mentioned for verification or confirmation regarding your contact with law enforcement, if you feel it is necessary to verify the call. If you are contacted about a case, please ask for the case number regarding the matter. In regards to any other type of possible phone scams, try to get as much information as possible. If you are being called about buying a product or service, research the company or inquire about insurance, bonding or licenses before making a decision. Please use good judgement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.