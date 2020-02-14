Jo loves love notes! And I love @joannagaines. So I went on a late night mission here at the silos in Waco to try and put out a beacon to her heart.. so many memories in the books sweet girl, and SOO many more to come❣️#ToForever pic.twitter.com/dQDq2xAs4f— Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) February 14, 2020
Home improvement star Chip Gaines decided to show his wife, Joanna, just how much he loves her by painting a giant Valentine's Day heart at their Waco-based business — The Silos.
"Jo loves love notes! And I love @joannagaines. So I went on a late night mission here at the silos in Waco to try and put out a beacon to her heart.. so many memories in the books sweet girl, and SOO many more to come," Gaines wrote in a Tweet.
Chip and Joanna Gaines, of course, are big stars with their imprint on Waco, but the couple has built an empire based off their home improvement ideas and products.
Chip Gaines, however, is known for his antics and he delivered on Friday.
She said she wanted something romantic.. @joannagaines how’d I do? #ValentinesDay #NBL pic.twitter.com/T0IUIMr5fM— Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) February 14, 2020
