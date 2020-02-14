EQvrybpXYAIk3bK.jpeg

Home improvement star Chip Gaines decided to show his wife, Joanna, just how much he loves her by painting a giant Valentine's Day heart at their Waco-based business — The Silos. 

"Jo loves love notes! And I love @joannagaines. So I went on a late night mission here at the silos in Waco to try and put out a beacon to her heart.. so many memories in the books sweet girl, and SOO many more to come," Gaines wrote in a Tweet. 

Chip and Joanna Gaines, of course, are big stars with their imprint on Waco, but the couple has built an empire based off their home improvement ideas and products. 

Chip Gaines, however, is known for his antics and he delivered on Friday. 

