If private donations can be secured, there may someday be a statue of World War II Adm. Chester Nimitz on the courthouse lawn.
Former Kerr County Judge Tom Pollard and local historian Joe Herring Jr. appeared before Kerr County Commissioners on Monday to ask for their blessing in placing a statue there. Pollard, who initiated the effort, said private donations would be sought and a sculptor procured. One of their first tasks will be to determine how much the statue would cost, he said.
Regarding the prospect of securing funding, Pollard said: “I don’t think we’ll have any trouble.”
Commissioners seemed to be enthusiastic about the idea and passed a unanimous motion in support of the concept.
Nimitz was born in Fredericksburg, but he moved to Kerrville as a young child and was tutored by Tivy teachers in order to gain acceptance into the Naval Academy. Nimitz ultimately led the Allies to victory over Japan.
“It's not someone from a big city, it's not someone from a long line of naval officers,” Herring said Monday. “It’s a guy whose parents ran a hotel in Kerrville, Texas.”
Herring indicated commemorating Nimitz with the statue would not only be a way to honor the man, but would honor World War II veterans and inspire future generations.
