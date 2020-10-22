Our Lady of the Hills fought hard Thursday night, but fell to Keystone School from San Antonio 3-0.
Keystone had a size advantage which made it difficult to match up defensively for the Lady Hawks.
The Lady Hawks were swept in three sets 12-25, 18-25 and 7-25.
Despite the loss, Lucy Fritz still put up great numbers and had seven kills and 11 digs for the Lady Hawks.
Jess Mendiola had five digs and delivered an ace in the first set to keep the game competitive early on.
Akemi Gutierrez also had six digs on the night for the Lady Hawks.
OLH Head Coach Alison Sheriff was obviously disappointed with the loss, but expressed how proud she was that her team competed against a really tough program.
"We competed at times," Sheriff mentioned after the game. "Being off so long has hurt us. We've only had one and a half practices in the last month."
She did mention that her team played with good energy and had a great attitude tonight.
OLH will prepare for their next game as they face Castle Hills Saturday at 11 a.m. at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.