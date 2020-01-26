Gregg Popovich consoled DeMar DeRozan after the news of Kobe Bryant's death.(via @KENS5) pic.twitter.com/v313nBAK0w— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 26, 2020
More from Spurs-Raptors today.Gregg Popovich consoling players, not a dry eye in the arena. pic.twitter.com/FCCT84gH9y— Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) January 26, 2020
Coach Pop reflects on Kobe:"So many people loved him for so many different reasons"(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/gLkkp8zInQ— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 27, 2020
Coach Gregg Popovich’s comments following the #Spurs game on the loss of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant. #KobeForever pic.twitter.com/0Q9txrgnhV— Koral (@KoralRiggs4) January 27, 2020
