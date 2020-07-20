Kerr County Commissioner Jonathan Letz became the first local elected official to announce a household coronavirus infection.
“I just want to let the public know that the covid virus has been going through the Letz household, which is why I’m not in court today,” Letz said via telephone call to his colleagues during Monday’s morning of the Kerr County Commissioners Court. “We’re all fine, (we’ve all been) asymptomatic the entire time.”
While Letz thanked Peterson Health staff for their assistance to his family, he also took time to criticize the numbers of positive tests.
“I have been tested twice, my wife has been tested twice,” Letz said. “So that means those numbers, according to the hospital, that’s four people are positive, when there are two that are positive … So the numbers are inaccurate. I think they show a trend but because it seems to me that maybe we should change the way we are approaching this in court.”
However, Peterson Health said Letz was incorrect. The same person tested multiple times is not counted as separate, local infections, said Lisa Winters, spokeswoman at Peterson Health.
Letz also took time to criticize The Kerrville Daily Times for an editorial that said the Commissioners Court has been steadfast in its skepticism of masks and the virus. Letz called “absolutely false” the editorial’s statement that “commissioners have consistently questioned the need for face masks and have been steadfast in their skepticism about the virus.” But during a meeting last month Letz argued with the county’s emergency management coordinator about the efficacy of wearing masks.
“The type of masks that are out in the public right now, no one knows; they’re not up to any standard,” Letz said in a June 29 meeting. “No one knows if they’re up to any value unless you’re wearing an N-95 mask. Then there is the question if you’re wearing it properly. So, I don’t think you can make that statement.”
In that same meeting, Letz said that masks may even be detrimental.
“The biggest thing is that masks don’t stop transmission,” Letz said at the end of lengthy discussion about whether the county would be involved in enforcing Abbott’s mask order.
During Monday’s meeting, Letz explained some of his experience with the virus, and did praise Peterson Health.
“They’ve been very informative for the past couple weeks, how to deal with things,” Letz said. “It is interesting that according to CDC guidelines, I was cleared and ready to come to court today. However I got an additional test last week out of an abundance of caution and it came back positive which it should not have done based on the guidelines. We’re doing some more tests today but that’s kind of why I’m not in court now and why I wasn’t in court last week as well.”
