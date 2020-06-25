Ray Buck has been named the 2019-2020 Rotarian of the Year.
Annually, the club selects a fellow Rotarian who they believe is deserving of the additional honor. On June 18, citing Buck’s dedication and loyal service to the club, treasurer Drew Whitehead named Whitehead applauded Buck’s efforts on behalf of Morning Rotary.
“It is indeed an honor to be selected by my peers in Morning Rotary as Rotarian of the Year," Buck said. "‘Service above Self’ is not just a slogan, it’s a mindset. In reality, this honor belongs to all of us because we selflessly work together as a team,” said Buck.
