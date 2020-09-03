The city of Kerrville Economic Improvement Corp. will host a public hearing Thursday about the impending deal to bring Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing to the city in 2021.
For months, the particulars of the deal to bring the North Dakota-based aerospace component maker to Kerrville were sequestered in executive sessions of the EIC and the Kerrville City Council. The formality of the deal is expected to be discussed during the 6 p.m. meeting on Thursday.
While the EIC meeting is not open to the public due to restrictions based on the coronavirus pandemic, people can watch the meeting on the city of Kerrville’s website on Spectrum Ch. 2. Those who want to comment during the meeting need to do the following:
Dial tollfree numbers 1-877-853-5247 or 1-888-788-0099. (Alternatives are: 1-346-248-7799 or 1-253-215-8782)
When your call is answered, you will hear “Welcome to Zoom, enter your Meeting ID followed by pound.” Enter in the Meeting ID below followed by the pound sign (#).
The Meeting ID is 985 7313 0875.
The Zoom moderator will be accepting calls starting at 5 p.m. Place calls before 5:45 p.m. in order to register with the Zoom moderator. Any calls made after the 5:45 p.m. deadline will not be answered, and microphones will be kept muted. You will be queued to speak. Each speaker is limited to four minutes.
The city of Kerrville is expected to loan the EIC $1 million to help fund the purchase of about 5 acres of property, including a building, that will house the manufacturer near the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport. The EIC is expected to pay that loan, along with a 2% interest rate, back by 2024 through sales tax and special use revenue.
Since Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing will make products that will be sold in Kerr County, the taxes collected could lead the EIC to pay down the loan faster.
Documents provided by the EIC also show how Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing will grow its employee base. By the end of 2021, the company is expected to have 15 full-time employees and that that base should rise to about 400 by 2040.
One key provision will rest in the company’s hiring practices, as defined by the agreement: “Company shall use its best efforts and show a preference in its hiring process to hire 60% of full-time employees who are permanent residents of Kerr County and shall encourage future employees who do not reside in Kerr County to relocate there.”
Last month, it was announced that Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing had made its choice to come to Kerrville thanks to a bevy of incentives, including the EIC financing the property purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.