Kerrville-area man accused of card fraud

A 37-year-old Ingram man was jailed for the seventh time in Kerrville, this time on suspicion of using an elderly person’s charge card without consent.
David Wayne Snell was arrested Oct. 30 by a sheriff’s deputy. The deputy executed an arrest warrant that was issued following a grand jury indictment that accuses Snell of committing the felony offense on Jan. 2, 2019. Snell was released from the Kerr County jail the next day on a $5,000 bond, according to county records.
In Kerr County, Snell has pleaded guilty or no contest to misdemeanors such as burglary of a vehicle, theft by check and theft of service. He’s pleaded guilty to two felonies: burglary of a building and theft of property valued $1,500 to $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.