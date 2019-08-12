If Chick-Fil-a wasn't busy enough, the popular restaurant chain is rolling out a new menu item -- Mac and Cheese.
That's right, the comfort food classic is making its debut today at restaurants across the United States, including right here in Kerrville.
The cheesy offering is the first permanent side addition to the menu since 2016 - is a classic macaroni and cheese recipe, featuring a special blend of cheeses including cheddar, parmesan and Romano. It is baked in restaurant each day.
“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A. We think it's the perfect pairing with our Original Chicken Sandwich, nuggets and our grilled chicken offerings, but it's also great on its own as a snack,” said Amanda Norris, executive director of Chick-Fil-A's menu and packaging team. “Mac & Cheese is also available on our catering menu as a quick pick-up for a larger gathering. It has a delicious, homemade taste!”
