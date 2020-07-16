About 2:50 p.m. July 13, a Center Point woman suffered a medical emergency and lost control of her vehicle while driving in a parking lot, according to the Kerrville Police Department.
The vehicle hit the wall of a teller station at Comerica Bank in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker South. No other vehicles were involved, and no one else was injured in the incident, said KPD spokesman Jonathan Lamb.
The woman was taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center for treatment of her medical condition. Police had no further information about the woman’s status as of Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.