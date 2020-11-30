A 53-year-old Kerrville man was arrested after police accused him of being intoxicated and crashing a truck carrying a young child.
About 11:10 p.m. Nov. 28, a KPD officer at the intersection of Texas 27 and Loop 534 heard a loud crash, according to Sgt. Chuck Bocock, KPD spokesman. Bocock said the officer went to the intersection and found a truck that had gone off the road and ended up in a ditch, and inside the vehicle was a male driver and a young child.
The driver “showed various signs of impairment” and was arrested after police conducted field sobriety exercises, Bocock said.
Officers recommended two charges under the Texas Penal Code: 49.045, DWI with a child passenger; and 22.041, endangering a child.
“Both charges are felonies and they are being forwarded to the 216th DA’s Office,” Bocock said.
The driver was identified in jail records as being Felipe Medrano Lopez. He pleaded guilty to DWI in 1991, court records show.
Others recently accused of DWI include:
Jonathon Walter Rock, of Kerrville, born in 1988, arrested Nov. 27 by a KPD officer on suspicion of DWI with a blood alcohol level higher than 0.15. He was released the next day on bond.
Beatriz Manuela Ramirez, of Junction, born in 1988, arrested Nov. 27 by a KPD officer and accused of DWI with a blood alcohol level higher than 0.15. She was released the next day on bond.
Challe-ann Virginia Shilling, of Kerrville, born in 1984, arrested Nov. 25 by a KPD officer on suspicion of DWI. She was released Nov. 26 on a promise to pay $1,000 if she doesn’t show up for court.
Mark Allen Vargas, of Ingram, born in 1991, arrested Nov. 26 by a KPD officer and accused of DWI with a blood alcohol level higher than 0.15. He was released the same day on bond.
Raeanna Nadrea Willis, of Kerrville, born in 1977, arrested Nov. 22 by a KPD officer and accused of DWI. She was released the next day on bond.
Douglas Charles Denhart, of Kerrville, born in 1982, arrested Nov. 20 by a KPD officer and accused of his second DWI. He was released the next day on bond.
Jeremy Caleb Shindle, of Hunt, born in 1993, arrested Nov. 20 by a KPD officer and accused of DWI with a blood alcohol level higher than 0.15. He was released the next day on bond.
