On Monday, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly told the commissioners court that there are two things that are known about coronavirus and how to kill it.
During the meeting Kelly said the following: "Well there there are two things that kill this virus: heat, and summer is coming — that's a good thing for South Texas and Central Texas, because it will get hot and it will get hot pretty soon; the other thing is the isolation."
The isolation will definitely kill the virus, which is why public health officials have been so adamant about social distancing practices.
The first claim, however, is hotly debated among many in the scientific community. In fact, the World Health Organization suggests that there's no evidence to support that claim.
"You can catch COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is," the health agency writes on its website. "Countries with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19. To protect yourself, make sure you clean your hands frequently and thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose."
WHO's question was based off of a 77-degree or warmer environment, and the outbreak of the virus in places in the Southern Hemisphere casts doubt on the claim that it doesn't like heat. Others have also suggested drinking hot drinks will kill the virus, but that has also been debunked.
However, there does seem to be some agreement that it could be seasonally influenced with cooler drier air being a more effective tool in transmitting the disease, that according to Harvard University's Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics.
Last week Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, is holding out hope that's the case, and many epidemiologists will be watching how the illness progresses in places like Australia, South America and southern Africa, which are now heading into winter months.
If there's a spike in cases during that period in those places that may be an indicator of the seasonality of COVID-19.
However, the consensus seems to be that no one really knows for sure.
