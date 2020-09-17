Spotty showers and thunderstorms could develop across the area Thursday afternoon and evening.
If they develop, they will track to the south and could produce brief downpours, frequent lightning and wind gusts to 45 mph.
Most of this activity will taper off after sunset, but models suggest a few showers and storms could continue through the overnight hours.
The heaviest precipitation is expected to remain south of the Hill Country.
