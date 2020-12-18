Victoria Beckerson scored 10 points and Kourtney Carmouche added four points as a very young Center Point team fell to Goldthwaite 55-16 Friday night.
Beckerson and Carmouche are both sophomores, so the future looks bright despite a tough season this year.
Destiny Johnson scored the remaining two points and she is just a freshman.
Hailey Rayburn led the team in rebounds with a total of 10.
Center Point falls to 0-6 on the season and will meet Johnson City on the road Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.