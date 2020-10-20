A 30-year-old Bandera woman was accused of being a serial thief and jailed in Kerrville.
About 10:18 p.m. Oct. 17, a KPD officer was dispatched to the Kerrville Walmart to investigate a theft report. The officer arrived and made contact with a loss prevention associate and Crystal Lynn Dowlearn, who’d been detained by the associate.
“Video cameras showed Dowlearn concealing cosmetics valued at over $200,” said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman, in an email. “She then passed all check stands and points of sale to exit the building where she was detained by store security.”
Because Dowlearn already had two misdemeanor theft convictions — in Bandera in 2007 and in Kerrville in 2013 — the officer recommended a felony charge. State law allows prosecutors to enhance charges in cases where someone has at least two prior theft convictions.
Dowlearn was jailed and released Oct. 18 on a $5,000 bond, according to jail records.
It was Dowlearn’s fifth arrest in Kerr County, having been jailed in 2012 for shoplifting at Walmart, and then twice in 2013 for violating probation or bond on that conviction; and then in 2014 for failing to appear in court and letting a dog roam without a leash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.