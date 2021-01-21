The latest Drought Monitor shows that despite recent rainfall, drought conditions continue across Kerr County and most of the Texas Hill Country.
CURRENT DROUGHT SITUATION
Kerr County remains in D2 (Severe Drought) and D3 (Extreme Drought) with the largest deficit of rainfall experienced across Southern and Central Kerr County southward to Uvalde and Crystal City.
Areas near San Antonio have improved significantly due to heavier rainfall totals during the past month.
The majority of East Texas is in good shape.
There are spots across Northwest Texas and the Northern Panhandle that have received benefits from heavy snowfall earlier this month.
Snow seeps into the ground slowly and provides soil nourishment more effectively than rainfall in most cases.
At the beginning of the calendar year, 8.80% of the state was drought-free.
During the first part of the current week, this has improved to 31.44% across Texas with largest improvement noted across portions of North and East Texas in addition to North Central Texas.
Snowfall fell across the Hill Country New Year's Eve Day and again on Jan.10.
The precipitation levels improved across the region after the Dec. 31st event in particular, but has worsened in the past couple of weeks despite rainfall.
LOOKING AHEAD
Over the next seven days, opportunities for additional rainfall are in the forecast.
The best chance of seeing measurable rainfall occurs Sunday into Monday with a storm system and associated cold front.
There is potential for 0.15" to 0.50" of rain over the next three days favoring Sunday and Sunday night.
Taking us through April, The Climate Prediction Center anticipates drought conditions to persist or possibly spread further north and east.
A single storm could change things, but the overall pattern suggests that we will see above average temperatures and below average precipitation in the forecast through early Spring.
