The Tivy Antlers had much to play for against one of the toughest teams in the district Friday night.
Tivy went head-to-head against the Dripping Springs Tigers falling 3-0 at Antler Gymnasium.
Four teams in District 25 5A Region IV are ranked in the Top 20 in the state of Texas.
Traditionally, Boerne Champion and Alamo Heights have been the teams to beat in past years.
The UIL realignment changed things up this year as New Braunfels Canyon dropped into the district from Class 6A last year.
Canyon is the No. 2 team in the state and sit at the top of the district with an overall record of 18-1 and have only lost two sets the entire year in district play.
Medina Valley is ranked No. 10 with a record of 19-2.
Alamo Heights checks in at No. 17 with a record of 13-2 and then there is Dripping Springs.
Dripping Springs walked into town with a record of 12-4 ranked No. 20 in the state.
Tivy lost in three sets 25-17, 25-17 and 25-15.
Tivy’s loss to Boerne Champion earlier this week forced the two teams to meet again this coming Monday.
Tivy and Boerne Champion will meet in a match that will determine who takes fourth place in district.
That’s important because the 4th-place team advances and the 5th-place team goes home.
The two teams will face off Monday night at 7 p.m. in Fredericksburg.
Coach Stephanie Coates said, “I thought we played a lot better this time than the last time we played them.”
Even so, she was frustrated to the point of dropping her clipboard on the floor to get her team’s attention.
They played with more energy after that move and Coach Coates feels tonight’s game will help Tivy Monday night.
“We fought all the way to the end minus a few times when they allowed serves to go right by them,” Coates said.
“It’s a brutal district and it will be the same next year,” Coates concluded. “This type of game will make us better against Boerne Champion.”
