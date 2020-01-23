A Texas A&M University student may have contracted the novel coronavirus, which has sickened hundreds in China.
In a statement, the College Station-based university said it was contacted by the Brazos County Health District that the student may have the illness, but officials said the risk to the campus was low.
The Centers for Disease Control describe the symptoms as mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, like the common cold. Most people get infected with these viruses at some point in their lives. These illnesses usually only last for a short amount of time.
On Thursday, the Chinese government limited the travel of more than 25 million people to stop the spread of the virus, which has killed 25 people.
The CDC said Human coronaviruses can sometimes cause lower-respiratory tract illnesses, such as pneumonia or bronchitis. This is more common in people with cardiopulmonary disease, people with weakened immune systems, infants, and older adults.
The World Health Organization says a viral illness in China that has sickened hundreds of people is not yet a global health emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.