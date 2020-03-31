Walmart announced that it was going to enact more stringent health safety procedures for its employees to guard against the coronavirus inside of its stores, including here in Kerrville.
The company said that it will begin taking the temperatures of employees as they report to work, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions.
“We are in the process of sending infrared thermometers to all locations, which could take up to three weeks,” wrote Walmart President and CEO John Furner and Sam’s Club President and CEO Kath McLay. “Any associate with a temperature of 100.0 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary. The associate will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days.”
The announcement makes Walmart one of the leaders when it comes to ensuring a safe workplace for its employees and customers.
Walmart also announced that it will be making masks and gloves available for any of the associates that want to wear them. This is a move that is highly debated within the healthcare community, and is not part of the Centers for Disease Control guidance, but Walmart was making them available regardless.
“We encourage anyone who would like to wear a mask or gloves at work to ask their supervisor for them, while keeping in mind that it is still possible to spread germs while wearing them,” Walmart wrote in a news release.
The company said it is continuing to make operational changes to its stores to combat the pandemic.
“We continue to follow and communicate the CDC’s recommended guidance on behaviors like washing hands, social distancing and the cleaning of surfaces,” Walmart said. “And we have made significant operational changes in our stores, clubs, DCs and FCs this month – such as closing overnight for cleaning, starting to install sneeze guards at checkout and pharmacies, using wipes and sprayers for carts, putting in signing for social distancing and implementing a COVID-19 emergency leave policy.”
