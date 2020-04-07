A two-day arts festival usually held Memorial Day weekend in downtown Kerrville has been rescheduled to November.
The 7th annual Kerrville Festival of the Arts will be held Nov. 7 and 8, according to a press release from event producer LuAnn Anderson.
“We are disappointed that we have to cancel the event due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many of our artists have already indicated they plan to be back with us in the fall,” Anderson said in the release. “This fall’s event will have all the same components, including top artisans and crafters, children’s activities, food vendors and entertainment. It will also be a great time to support the local downtown businesses and contribute to our community’s recovery from this unprecedented crisis.”
The juried, fine art festival typically features around 100 artists working in a variety of mediums, including paintings, sculpture, jewelry, glass work, photography and more. The event is held at the intersection of Earl Garrett Street and Water Street.
To see some exhibitors lined up for this year, visit https://kvartfest.com/. For more information, contact Kerrville Festival of the Arts at 830-895-7962, info@kvartfest.com.
