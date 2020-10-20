Nothing changes very much in this updated forecast late Tuesday.
Moist weather conditions continue across the area with plenty of low clouds developing after midnight.
Low temperatures fall into the middle 60's most areas.
A south-southeast wind continues at 5 to 15 mph with occasionally higher gusts possible.
Humidity values jump to near 100 percent overnight tonight.
This means we could see areas of fog and drizzle developing towards daybreak.
Trace amounts of precipitation will be possible up to a couple of hundredths of an inch.
Morning low clouds give way to partial sunshine Wednesday.
Highs warm into the middle 80's although a few locations could be cooler due to clouds.
A very low chance of a shower will be possible during the day.
Lows drop into the 60's again Wednesday night.
FRIDAY COLD FRONT
The first in a series of cold fronts will track across the area sometime Friday.
There will be a slim chance of showers and thunderstorms with the frontal system.
Highs should drop into the 70's Saturday with lows in the 40's and 50's Saturday and Sunday morning.
STRONGER FRONT NEXT WEEK
Question marks remain on next week's strong frontal system.
This front contains arctic air, but differences in timing exist.
Most models bring colder air across the region Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
More to come in future updates.
