Duane Kroeker made a confession on Wednesday afternoon: He was the original mastermind behind the viral video on the Ingram Independent School District’s Facebook page.
Someone had recently sent the Ingram athletic director a video of the Backstreet Boys performing a social-distancing rendition of their hit song, “I Want It That Way,” with each member singing his part at a separate location. Kroeker thought it would be humorous if he and his colleagues performed an Ingram version of the song, so he sent the original video to Ingram Superintendent Clay Templeton, Principal Justin Crittenden, Dean of Students Joe McRorey and Tennis Coach Chris Moralez.
“Guys, we’ve got to do this,” Kroeker told them.
All four colleagues agreed and immediately went to work.
They recorded themselves lip syncing the lyrics to “I Want It That Way.”
Moralez even sported a sombrero while he belted out his solo.
They sent their videos to Kroeker, who passed them along to his daughter, Kayla Kroeker. Kayla spliced the clips together to make the final video.
“She did a great job,” Duane Kroeker said. “We just sent it to the Ingram staff. I wasn’t really expecting (the video) to get out. We were just doing something for the district to put a smile on people’s faces.”
They ended up putting a smile on thousands of faces. The Ingram ISD posted the video on its Facebook page on Tuesday at 1 p.m. By Wednesday afternoon, the video had attracted more than 21,000 views and had been shared 501 times.
“We joke that half of those views have come from coach Moralez watching the video himself,” said Kroeker, laughing. “It’s three minutes to get your mind off what is going on. We just made it for the staff. I had no idea it would get this big. It’s fun, and maybe it helps people a little.”
Due to the video’s popularity, people are already clamoring for a sequel.
Kroeker declined to comment on whether another video was in the works, but he also didn’t rule out the possibility.
“We will see,” Kroeker said. “But we have already been asked to perform live. We will see how this all plays out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.