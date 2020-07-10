The Kerrville Independent School District released a draft document on Friday detailing how it planned to reopen school campuses for the fall on Aug. 17, but it also gives parents a choice to keep their children home by utilizing virtual learning tools.
The plan, which closely follows recommendations from the Texas Education Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, focuses on screening every student for the virus, an enhanced effort to keep schools clean and being flexible should the situation change with the coronavirus pandemic.
If there’s one thing that students will have to get used to, along with staff, are masks — those will be required. In fact, teachers will also have access to plastic face guards that are commonly seen in hospitals.
Here’s how the district described the process for personal protective gear:
Staff will be provided with PPE including cloth masks and clear face guards
Some face masks may be available for students, but parents are encouraged to obtain personalized face masks for their student that fit comfortably and are convenient to put on and take off frequently
Safety and hygiene reminders will be posted throughout campuses
Teachers will lead age appropriate discussions in attention to personal hygiene, frequent, proper hand washing techniques, and campus safety practices
All of this comes on the same day the American Academy of Pediatrics reversed course on its own guidance about sending children back to school, while President Donald Trump was telling states he would withhold federal funding for those states that didn’t open schools.
The AAP, which had previously advocated a return to campus, issued a lengthy guidance that a return had to be ruled by science, but also added the importance of protecting vulnerable populations, along with the changing nature of the virus.
“Although children and adolescents play a major role in amplifying influenza outbreaks, to date, this does not appear to be the case with (COVID-19),” AAP wrote. “Although many questions remain, the preponderance of evidence indicates that children and adolescents are less likely to be symptomatic and less likely to have severe disease resulting from SARS-CoV-2 infection. In addition, children may be less likely to become infected and to spread infection. Policies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within schools must be balanced with the known harms to children, adolescents, families, and the community by keeping children at home.”
However, KISD’s plan is dependent on a lot of factors, including a lot of parent participation and cooperation. The district is asking parents to make enrollment choices between virtual and in-class learning starting next week. That move will allow the district to start making plans on how to staff the 2020-2021 school year.
Just some of the other changes parents will deal with will be long lines to drop off their children due to mandatory health screenings at the start of each day, a prohibition of entering the campus to pick up children after school and staggered school dismissal times.
The district will also close schools for as long as five days if 2% of students test positive for the virus. Fortunately, the virus has not had much impact on children and teens. In Kerr County, no one aged 10-19 has been infected. There have been four infections in children under the age of 9.
Every member of the staff and every student will receive a health screening before the start of each school day. Here is what the district is proposing:
All student screening will include a health questionnaire
All students will be screened by school staff prior to entering the school; car riders may be screened in their vehicles or students will be screened at exterior entrance doors prior to entering the building
Bus riders will be screened at the campus drop off location
Any student displaying COVID-19 symptoms will immediately be separated, see the campus nurse for additional screening and parents will be contacted to take the student home
If a campus staff member or any student begins to display symptoms during the school day they will immediately report to the campus nurse for a Covid-19 health screening
There are still plenty of areas of unknowns with the plan, like high school sports, but the district is attempting to cover everything from recess, where students will be expected to socially distance, and parents will have to schedule appointments to visit campus
(1) comment
It’s a no win win situation unfortunately
I understand some parents have to work to provide for their families, but if one asymptotic child comes to their elementary classroom, that one child could cause a chain of infection events, them to classmates, they have to quarantine, classmates siblings that are in other classrooms or schools have to quarantine n then the teacher/teachers have to quarantine n those classmates parents n on and on and on
Or if they find a student that got on a school bus that’s asymptotic, those riding the school bus are different ages/grade grade levels. I’m a retired educator n don’t see any of these plans actually working! But I totally understand the problem n I pray 🙏🏼 that we don’t have a huge outbreak among our school age kids in September and October
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.