Kerrville police are investigating a woman’s report that a knife-wielding man accosted her, forced her into her home and assaulted her.
About 8:15 p.m. May 30, Kerrville police were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo for a possible sexual assault, said Kerrville Police Department spokesman Chuck Bocock in an email. Officers spoke with a female who had some superficial cuts. She told them an unknown male wearing a hoodie approached her outside of her residence and forced her inside at knife point.
“The victim was very impaired from alcohol consumption and advised she was assaulted while fighting off her attacker,” Bocock said. “This case has been forwarded to the Criminal Investigation Unit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.