Key moments for Tivy: Tivy’s defense ended the first with a three-and-out that led to a 15-yard punt from Dripping Springs.
Key Tivy stats: Junior defensive end Garrett Kleypas had two sacks in the first quarter.
Toye’s observation: Both teams appear to be flat after the 70-minute lighting delay. In fact, the first quarter was honestly a mess, with both teams committing multiple sloppy mistakes. Tivy’s defense, however, ended the quarter by forcing a 3-and-out, giving the Antlers excellent field position at Dripping Springs’39 yeard line
