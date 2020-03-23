This week’s Kerrville City Council's meeting — set for 6 p.m. Tuesday — will be a little bit different.
Given the coronavirus pandemic, city council meeting will not be open to the public. The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 2 and will be livestreamed on kerrvilletx.gov.
Those who wish to speak at the meeting can do so a number of ways:
Written comments can be dropped off at the City Hall utility payments drop box on the north side of City Hall, 701 Main St., by 5:45 Tuesday. Written comments must include first and last name, address and the agenda item on which the comments are based.
Written comments can be submitted through email to shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov by 5:45 the evening of the meeting.
There also is an option to call in. Dail one of the toll-free numbers: 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099, then enter meeting ID 527 143 502 #. All calls will be placed in a call queue. Calls must be connected between 5 and 5:45 p.m. on the evening of the meeting.
DOYLE GRANT
A top item on Tuesday’s agenda is the Doyle School Community Center grant fund, which is awaiting council approval.
The grant would be for an additional $100,000 from the local economic improvement corporation. Previously, the EIC approved $400,000 in support, but the Doyle Center required more in order to have portable buildings during the renovation period and for other improvements for the project.
In total, the center would receive $500,000 from the city for the project, which includes improving security, the air system, the kitchen, technology, the front entrance and more office space for five new employees.
According to Doyle board president Kay Tally-Foos, renovation is to start early in August and finish by the end of February, if all goes to plan.
OTHER ITEMS ON THE AGENDA
- Council member Delayne Sigerman will give a report on a homeless count she has been working on for much of the year.
- The council also will consider a construction contract with JK Bernhard Construction Co. for the Downtown Parking Garage Streetscape project, which is an effort to connect parts of downtown together. The contract would be for $242,916.
