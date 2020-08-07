An Uvalde man wanted by the law in Nueces County was in the Kerr County jail on Aug. 7 on suspicion of felony drug possession.
A Kerrville police officer arrested Robert Clayton Mittelstadt on Aug. 6 and accused him of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin. Mittelstadt’s active warrant is for a felony charge filed in 105th District Court; he’s accused of choking someone in Nueces County.
Mittelstadt was in the county jail as of Aug. 7 on bonds totaling $20,000, according to jail records.
